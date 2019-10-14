AC Milan are preparing to challenge Manchester United for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, reports Calciomercato.

Despite being heavily linked with a move during the summer transfer window, the Croatian midfielder remained at Barcelona, having reportedly refused to be used as a makeweight as the Catalans sought to build up funds for a possible bid for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.

This season however he has become an increasingly peripheral figure, and is once again on the radar of a number of European clubs as the January transfer window approaches.