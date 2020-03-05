Sports Burst

By Tim Stannard

Brazil 6-0 Argentina in Copa Libertadores clashes as River Plate crash to huge loss in woeful Wednesday

Just two days into the 2020 edition of the Copa Libertadores and it really is a case of Don't Cry For Me Argentina for the country's competing clubs compared to the brilliant Brazilians.

Wednesday's Copa Libertadores action in matchday one of the group stages saw Brazil's clubs continuing a hot streak of six victories from six games and further sulking sinking from an underperforming Argentina who have yet to rustle up a single victory from four attempts.

The reigning champions of Flamengo defeated Junior 2-1 after two goals from Everton Ribeiro while Palmeiras defeated Argentinean side Tigre 2-0.

That result continued two bad nights for Argentinian football in the Copa. Last year's finalists, River Plate, were hammered 3-0 at LDU Quito to leave the country with three defeats and one draw from the four matches played by clubs from Argentina so far in week one.

Racing Club has the chance to either continue that trend or give some kind of respect in an away clash at Estudiantes de Merida on Thursday.

Before all that, Saint Etienne and Rennes will face off in a Coupe de France semifinal in the Old Country to see who will face PSG in the final, after a Kylian Mbappe hattrick eased the Parisians passed Lyon on Wednesday.

Ronaldinho detained in apparent fake passport Paraguay plan

Staying with Brazil and South America and former PSG, Barcelona and Brazil star, Ronaldinho appears to have landed himself in hot water in Paraguay of all places.

The former footballer has been detained by local police for allegedly using a fake passport to enter the country. Ronaldinho has not been arrested, is being probed, and is expected to have a hearing with Paraguay prosecutors on Thursday morning.

The reason why Ronaldinho allegedly opted for this action is that his Brazilian and Spanish passports were reportedly confiscated in 2019 due to unpaid taxes.

Ronaldinho really tried to dupe Paraguayan customs officials into thinking he’s Paraguayan as if they didn’t already know who he was. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/20B7xRcYMt — Des Norris (@PartidoPooper) March 5, 2020

Who hasn't had that happen to them?

The Sports Burst live show may well investigate

Italian sport suffers from coronavirus precautions

Italy continues to bear the brunt of precautions to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Europa.

The government has ordered that all sporting events should be held behind closed doors until April 3rd to attempt to contain the spread. This includes the upcoming Champions League fixture between Juventus and Lyon and Europa League ties between Inter v Getafe and Roma v Sevilla. All Serie A fixtures will take place with no supporters able to attend.

The rugby Six Nations clash between Italy and England on the 14th March is expected to be postponed and played at a later date rather than take place in front of empty bleachers, which would impact the cash-strapped Italian rugby federation.