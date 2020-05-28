Sports Burst: Barca's Lautaro Setback

by Tim Stannard

Inter says pay up or back off to Barcelona as director says no deal to be struck on Lautaro Martinez

The Lautaro Martinez story is now an actual thing. It's real.

Inter's director, Piero Ausilio, has revealed that a number of clubs including Barcelona have asked about the Argentine striker, and that there is bad news for the cash-strapped Catalan club.

"There’s only one path to take him away from Inter and that is to pay the release clause," announced Ausilio to Sky Italia, meaning that Barcelona would have to pay the full $122 million clause in one go, and before the contract loophole runs out in early July.

"Just as Barcelona know full well what our intentions are. Inter do not intend to sell Lautaro Martinez," said Ausilio to really drive home the point.

Icardi expected to sign PSG deal this weekend

Staying on the topic of Argentine strikers on the books of Inter but coveted of other clubs...it's a short list, but it exists.

The existential issue of 'Icardi-Be?' looks set to be wrapped up this weekend with a deal worth around $65 million expected as the Argentinean striker makes his loan move from Inter to PSG permanent.

The Italian press is reporting that the announcement is set to be made for PSG to snap up the 27-year-old who scored 12 Ligue Un goals this season in 20 appearances.

Icardi is likely to slot straight in to the space about to be voided by the departing Edinson Cavani, who is out of contract, and might actually be heading to Inter, from whence Icardi came.

World waits go-ahead decision from LaLiga.

Some anxious waiting is going on this Thursday with LaLiga fans - and Sports Burst itself - with some news in regards to the hopeful restart of soccer in Spain expected.

Probably, as soon as this article is published, to date it instantly.

An assembly of LaLiga's clubs is taking place and in one corner will be league president, Javier Tebas, who is hoping for Thursday 13th June to get the show back on the road with the Seville derby between Sevilla and Betis.

However, as our Inaki Angulo reported on Wednesday, the clubs would like a little bit more time to get full group training in and limit the risk of an in increase of injuries during what could be a time of LaLiga soccer matches every day of the week.

The Sports Burst live show will bring the latest news at 12PM ET / 9AM PT on our beIN SPORTS XTRA channel and Facebook page.

Serie A set to announce restart plans

The Powers That Be running Italian soccer, also hope to be in a position to announce an official restart date of Serie A.

A big meeting is being held between the government, Serie A clubs and the Italian federation and an announcement is expected later in the day on what will happen and when. This has been no easy process in Italy so far.

The expected restart date is June 13th with four matches from the incomplete round 25 set to be played - including Inter against Sampdoria - with round 26 to take place the weekend after.