Sports Burst - Atleti-Go Madrid!

by Tim Stannard

Rodrigo and Thomas set to continue Atletico Madrid's player exodus to set up a frantic summer of change for Diego Simeone

The most important date in Atletico Madrid's calendar next season won't necessary be a Champions League clash or the Madrid derby but the close-season meet-and-greet for the players. There are going to be a heck of a lot of new faces at the club and the label maker will be going into overdrive.

🎙 @Simeone: "We had Torres, Forlán, Agüero, Falcao, Mandzukic, Griezmann… and we always competed in the same way, because this club's structure and strength isn't like it used to be. In the last 10 years, we've seen that the club is more important than any one of us." pic.twitter.com/wFZVJJx1Di — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 17, 2019

Less than a day before the final match of the La Liga season is set to be played - 7AM ET against Levante - and Atletico Madrid's numbers appear to be dwindling by the hour. Already departing Wanda-land are Antoine Griezmann (to Manchester City now, apparently), Diego Godin, Lucas Hernandez, Juanfran, Felipe Luis and Lucas Hernandez.

Friday's transfer rumors do not make happier reading with the midfield now set to be dismantled. Rodrigo reportedly has a juicy offer from Manchester City and AS is claiming that Diego Simeone is going to have to stop the player's head being turned. Thomas Partey has attracted the interests of Manchester United and Inter.

Still, it's not all doom and gloom. Well. It is really. Portuguese flavor-of-the-month Joao Felix is being linked to the club by Marca today.

The 19-year-old Benfica winger would reportedly cost $134 million. The exact amount of money that the Rojiblancos are set to get for Antoine Griezmann due to the player's buy-out clause. There were also reports on Thursday that Porto fullback, Felipe, had already taken a medical with the club.

The XTRA with Jeremy St. Louis will have the latest news from Paris and Barcelona on which club is most likely to snap up Tease-mann. Tune in at 7PM ET / 4PM PT.

Juventus and Allegri to part ways after Old Lady announcement

Juventus and Max Allegri have dropped a bit of a news bombshell on Friday morning.

Just weeks after confirming that there were no plans for a change at the top for the Old Lady, a statement has been released by the Serie A champions that Allegri will not be manager next season and will be leaving the club a year earlier than his contract stated, by mutual consent. A joint press conference will be held on Saturday to give more details. However, it is thought that the plans of both Allegri and that of the board did not align.

A day after reports that Real Madrid were set to announce the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt striker, Luka Jovic, next week, Canal Plus is suggesting that Mo Salah might be added to the ranks as well.

Sports Burst is not convinced that Salah will be seen in a Real Madrid jersey anytime soon, but that's not the case with Egypt with the Liverpool man starring in AFCON 2019 this summer, live and exclusive on beIN SPORTS.

The Sports Burst live show at 12PM ET / 9AM PT with Gabrielle Amado and Kay Murray will be discussing just when Juve will be making the imaginative appointment of Antonio Conte as the next coach. Just head to our beIN SPORTS USA Facebook page.

Build-up continues to a wild weekend of clinching clutching football

It's a fairly quiet Friday in the actual soccer games department, but a sizzler of a Saturday and Sunday is upon us.

Saturday kicks off with the last round of La Liga with the biggest bit of business to sort out is the final Champions League spot. Fourth place is currently occupied by Valencia but Getafe and Sevilla are waiting in the wings for any kind of slip up. The final showdown gets underway on beIN SPORTS at 10:15AM ET / 7:15AM PT.

The relegation battle in France has reached a crescendo too. A fall, rise and fall again of Monaco this season has put the Monte Carlo outfit in severe danger of the drop, just two seasons after winning Ligue Un. Catch all the action on Saturday on beIN SPORTS at 3PM ET / 12PM PT.

The Turkish Super Lig title is also up for grabs. A win for Galatasarary (first) against Istanbul Basaksehir (second) and it's all over. That game is on Sunday and live on beIN SPORTS at 12PM ET / 9AM PT.

Elsewhere, Manchester City is pursuing a domestic treble with the FA Cup final against Watford, the Bundesliga title should be wrapped up by Bayern Munich and the top four battle continues in Italy.

The Locker Room with Kay Murray will be looking ahead to the weekend's biggest games on beIN SPORTS at 7PM ET / 4PM PT.