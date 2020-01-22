Sports Burst - Another Real Madrid Bale Out?

by Tim Stannard

While Bale out rumors remain, Odriozola joins Bayern Munich on loan

In the depths of winter across North America and with frozen iguanas falling out of trees in Sports Burst's South Florida abode, it's time to dust off a comfy, old classic to warm a few cockles like a mug of sporting hot chocolate.

Gareth Bale could be leaving Real Madrid.

Yes, we've all been here before, however a new element has been thrown into the mix. Bale really is not needed / wanted / has his own locker at Real Madrid and the Welshman's old club, now marshalled by happy-go-lucky Jose Mourinho, are in desperate need of a boost.

Spurs require a forward replacement for the departing Christian Ericksen as well as some zip up front to cover the loss of the injured Harry Kane.

Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy and Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, have reportedly discussed the possibility of a Bale transfer.

Mourinho himself also spoke about reinforcements ahead of today's EPL clash with Norwich City. "You have to do something that is good for our future too, not just good for tomorrow," intoned the Portuguese coach who suggested that he might get a favor from PSG - "they could send Mbappe on loan?"

Elsewhere in Real Madrid wheeling and dealing, the side is taking on Unionistas de Salamanca in the Copa del Rey today and once again, poor Alvaro Odriozola has been left out of the squad.

However, instead of lingering at home, the fullback whose bouffant hair suggests that he has just finished up rowing training for Harvard is off on a very big adventure.

The 24-year-old could not get a match for Madrid due to competition with Dani Carvajal, so Bayern Munich have taken the Spaniard on loan until the end of the season. Odriozola cost Madrid upwards of $40 million in the summer of 2018.

Cavani could be playing last minutes with PSG

One of the other footballers whose name is popping up in the winter window rumors is Edinson Cavani.

The situation with the PSG forward is as follows - the footballer has requested a move, Atletico Madrid have failed in a bid, PSG are not sure if they want to let the forward go lest something happen to Mauro Icardi.

🎙️💬 @TTuchelofficial: "Thilo Kehrer and Juan Bernat are not in the group. @ECavaniOfficial trained individually yesterday." #PSGlive — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 21, 2020

"If someone is injured, then we will have a wonderful substitute" joked Thomas Tuchel on Tuesday ahead of PSG's Coupe de la Ligue semifinal against Reims that is live, live, live on beIN SPORTS at 3PM and could see the last appearance for PSG for the Uruguayan striker.

The winner will be facing Lyon in the final after OL moved through after a penalty shoot out against Lille.

That match sets up a very pleasing soccer triple bill today on beIN SPORTS with the Copa Libertadores returning this week and the qualifiers underway from 5:15PM ET. San Jose takes on Guarani followed by Barcelona (of Ecuador) facing Progeso.

Coco Gauff journey continues as Serena moves forward in Melbourne

Time to dip into some tennis again with Day 3 from the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Serena Williams has been in action in round two and polished off Tamara Zidansek in straight sets with a 6-2, 6-3 win. Good signs ahoy with Serena looking for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam win.

Just waking up? Coco's only gone and done it again.



We've saved all the best moments from Day 3 for you 🎉#AusOpen I #AO2020



⚡️ “AO2020: Day 3” by @AustralianOpen https://t.co/EQbUB8hKcK pic.twitter.com/ArOeCe5ADT — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 22, 2020

It was yet another good day for the 15-year-old sensation Coco Gauff, who came back from a set down to defeat Romania's Sorana Cirstea. Gauff will now be facing former US Open champion, Naomi Osaka in the next round.

However, those victories Down Under will run second place in the news tickers in the US of A this morning with a mass brawl at a college basketball game dominating the headlines.

The end of the clash between the Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas State ended in a tempestuous manner with a bench-clearing battle which spilled into the disabled seating area in the stands.

The fight had to be broken up police, security and staff members of the two teams themselves.