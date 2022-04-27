The Ukrainian Premier League (UPL) season has been declared over as it could not be completed due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

There have been no matches in Ukraine's top flight since February 12, while the campaign was suspended on February 24 after martial law was imposed.

That status has been extended, and a videoconference between UPL members has been held to decide the outcome of the 2021-22 season.

The table as of February 24 "will be the final standings", the league said, but "no winners are to be awarded".

Shakhtar Donetsk had held a two-point lead over defending champions Dynamo Kyiv after 18 matches.