The five-time Premier League champion Andy Cole spoke about Man Utd's resurgence, Erik Ten Hag and how he dealt with Cristiano Ronaldo, Rashford's form, Wout Weghorst, and how he sees the current title race.

FULL INTERVIEW

What did you think of how Ten Hag dealt with Cristiano Ronaldo?



Ultimately he showed leadership, which is what the United needed. I see a lot of people saying that the position the club is in now is because Ronaldo isn't there anymore. But what they fail to understand is that United might not have been in a position to improve this season without Ronaldo's goals last season. They would have been nowhere last season without those goals. You can't have it both ways. But Ten Hag knew what he wanted and he certainly dealt with it well.

Do you see Man Utd as a title contender?

Sir Alex Ferguson always said to us that the title race doesn’t get decided in January, it gets decided in April. Over 38 games you will always hit a rough patch, but Arsenal and Man Utd haven't had one yet and we don't know how they'll deal with it when they do because they're not used to being in this position.



Arsenal are doing extremely well, they're playing some very good football, but when that rough patch happens it will be a test. Not many of that dressing rooms have been in that position. If they lose a couple of games, it's suddenly right back on again. Players like Oleksandr Zinchenko, who I really like, will be so crucial in those moments because he's at least had those experiences.



City seems to be having their rough patch now, but with them you know it won't be long until they're back at it. They have so much experience in that dressing room now. They'll soon be creating chances and scoring goals again.

The full story appeared originally on betway.com/en/sports/cat/soccer