Former U.S. men's national team interim coach Dave Sarachan has taken charge of Puerto Rico's national team, the federation announced on Wednesday.

El experimentado entrenador de fútbol estadounidense Dave Sarachan es el nuevo entrenador en jefe del @HuracanAzulPR🇵🇷 que se prepara para las eliminatorias de CONCACAF de la Copa Mundial de FIFA de Catar 2022.



📰 Detalles aquí » https://t.co/JyrFX4IcZ0 pic.twitter.com/i3qectnf7i — Federación Puertorriqueña de Fútbol ⚽️🇵🇷 (@FPFPuertoRico) February 24, 2021

Sarachan will lead Puerto Rico into World Cup qualifiers, which begin next month.

"The playoffs for a World Cup are incredibly special to me," said Sarachan. "So, with Puerto Rico, the challenge right now is to move this group in a positive direction and that excites me."