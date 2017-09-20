OMNISPORT

Cristiano Ronaldo's LaLiga return ended in a shock defeat as Antonio Sanabria scored in the last minute of injury time to snatch a 2-1 win for Real Betis away to Real Madrid.

Making his first Liga appearance of the season after serving a five-match domestic ban, Ronaldo was unable to have the same impact he did a week ago when he netted a brace against APOEL in the Champions League.

3 - Real Madrid have failed to win in their last three La Liga home games (D2 L1), their worst run since April 2011 (D2 L1). Correction. pic.twitter.com/gpyqyMZ8TB — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 20, 2017

The Portuguese star tried hard and had numerous attempts on goal, but Madrid failed to score for the first time since April 2016, ending a record-equalling run of 73 games in which they had netted.

And while they looked set to be forced to settle for a frustrating share of the spoils, worse was to follow when Sanabria headed past Navas in the 94th minute to leave the champions seven points behind rivals and league leaders Barcelona.