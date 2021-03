A return to Manchester United is more likely than Real Madrid for Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Tuttosport.

The 36-year-old's contract with the Serie A side expires in 2022 and his future has again become a talking point.

The report says Madrid president Florentino Perez has not opened the door for a Ronaldo return, due to the club's interest in Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

Ronaldo starred at United between 2003 and 2009 before shining in Madrid for nine seasons.