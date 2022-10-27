PSV have been fined $40,000 by UEFA and banned from selling tickets for their next Europa League away game after fans ripped out seats and hurled items after the match at Arsenal.

The Dutch club discovered their punishment just hours ahead of the Group A return game between the teams in Eindhoven on Thursday.

UEFA has also ordered PSV to reimburse Arsenal for the cost of repairing the damaged seats, giving them 30 days in which to address the matter with the Gunners.

Trouble broke out at the end of last Thursday's game, which Arsenal won 1-0 at Emirates Stadium to guarantee a place in the knockout stage.

As well as seats being damaged and thrown, a flare was also tossed from the PSV section towards Arsenal supporters.

UEFA confirmed the punishments in a statement to the media, saying they were imposed "for throwing of objects, crowd disturbances, and acts of damages".

PSV's next away game in the Europa League is a trip to face Bodo/Glimt next week, on November 3, in Norway.

Depending on the results this Thursday, that game could decide who joins Arsenal in progressing from the group stage.