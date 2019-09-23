Megan Rapinoe has won The Best FIFA Women's Player award for the first time in her career, securing the prize ahead of fellow finalists England's Lucy Bronze and USWNT teammate Alex Morgan.

Every time she gets on stage, she tries to make the world a better place. The best player. The best human.

Rapinoe helped lead the United States to a second consecutive World Cup title, taking home the Golden Boot and Golden Ball as well.