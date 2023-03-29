Former Spain and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique wants to work in England but has seemingly ruled out replacing Antonio Conte at Tottenham.

Luis Enrique parted ways with Spain after the 2022 World Cup, which saw La Roja knocked out by Morocco at the last-16 stage.

He was replaced by Luis de la Fuente, who stepped up from the Under-21s, leaving Luis Enrique back on the market.

Links to high-profile jobs have been frequent ever since, but the club he appears to have been associated with the most is Spurs, who dismissed Conte on Sunday after a week of intense speculation suggesting his time was over.

While Luis Enrique was not directly asked about Spurs during his first major interview of the year, he did express a desire to work in the Premier League.

But the fact he does not expect to be working in England even as early as July suggests the Spurs job would be a non-starter.

"I would like to go to England to work," he told Radio SER Gijon.

"But I don't see myself in the Premier League in July because I would like to go to a team there that can do important things, and that is very difficult.

"I would not go to [just] any Premier League team."

The 52-year-old has also been among the big names linked with the Brazil job, which Tite vacated following the Selecao's unsuccessful Qatar 2022 campaign.

Luis Enrique confirmed he has received offers from national teams – Brazil not being one of them – but he seems less interested in returning to the international stage.

"I don't see myself coaching Brazil," he continued. "Another coach profile fits in there better than mine.

"They haven't called me. I don't know if my style fits the best with Brazil.

"I have had offers from national teams, but not from clubs. It would have to be a very important [national] team to take it, although it would be very difficult for me to face Spain. I don't know if I would be ready."