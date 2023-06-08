Lionel Messi, on the brink of departing Europe for Major League Soccer (MLS), has not only left an indelible mark on the continent but has also outscored his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo in the top five leagues. The age-old debate about who is the greatest of all time (GOAT) continues as fans ponder who has scored more goals and played more games. The truth is, both players have reached extraordinary heights in their careers and have come to symbolize a legendary era of football. While the question of who is better may never have a definitive answer, Messi and Ronaldo have undoubtedly etched their names in history as two of the finest and most influential players ever to grace the beautiful game.