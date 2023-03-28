Harry Kane is not ruling out scoring 100 goals for England after becoming his country's all-time leading goalscorer this international window.

The Tottenham striker's penalty in last week's 2-1 Euro 2024 qualifying victory over Italy moved him in front of Wayne Rooney outright on 54 goals for the Three Lions.

He added to that tally with another strike in Sunday's 2-0 win over Ukraine at Wembley to make it 55 goals in 82 appearances since making his debut in 2015.

Only Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo (122) and Iran great Ali Daei (109) have reached triple figures for men's international goals, while Argentina's Lionel Messi is one short.

But Kane, who will only turn 30 in July, is looking to chase down that big milestone ahead of qualifiers with Malta and North Macedonia in June.

"Getting 100 will be tough for sure, but I never count out anything," he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"I am still young – I am 29, I am still fit and strong. I want to play for England for as long as I can. Every game there is I will be putting myself forward to try and play.

"We will take it step-by-step. The next step will be trying to get into the sixties.

"A hundred is not out of the question. It will be extremely tough, but we will have to see how the next few years go."

Kane has scored 39 goals with his stronger right foot for England, seven with his left and nine via his head.

While he has yet to win a trophy with England – or indeed with Tottenham at club level – he won the Golden Boot with his six goals at the 2018 World Cup.

"I am extremely passionate about my country. I love playing for England," Kane, who also recently became Tottenham's record scorer, said of his Three Lions career to date.

"To think of all the English legends and strikers that have played the game and to be number one now is just beyond my dreams.

"Playing for England is special and to have this record is special.

"I don't think I dreamed this far. I dreamed of playing for England and scoring for England – to be record goalscorer was not even in my dreams.

"I have had so many great moments and hopefully there are more to come."