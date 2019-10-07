Jill Ellis says it is for other people to determine what her legacy is after she bowed out as head coach of the United States Women's National Team.

The 53-year-old, who took over the reins in 2014, leaves after guiding the national team to successive World Cup triumphs in 2015 and 2019.

Her final match, a friendly with South Korea in Chicago, ended in a 1-1 draw.

Ellis, who was recently named women's coach of the year at the Best FIFA Football Awards 2019, would not be drawn on how her time in charge will be remembered, instead choosing to highlight the lasting relationships she has built.

Asked what her legacy would be, she told reporters: "I've been asked that question before and I kind of feel that's someone else's narrative to write. It's not about me writing my legacy or what I hope it will be. I've tried to do the best I can.

"I've tried to always give everything I have to this job – and with passion. I feel good about that. What people think about that is going to be their story to write. It's been great.

"I've had amazing staff, who mean the world to me. I'll miss them because as I said to them last night, they're my family.

"I think that's just been the best part of this job, building relationships. I'm not going to remember games so much, as I'm going to remember all these people that helped me get where I am."

While this is the end of her USWNT coaching career, Ellis will continue to work with the federation for at least the next year in the role of an ambassador, representing U.S. Soccer at various events.