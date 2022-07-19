Watch this tutorial and find out how to watch sports for FREE with beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español.
For more information visit beINSPORTSXTRA.com.
HOW TO WATCH:
|
AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE IN THE UNITED STATES VIA TRADITIONAL AND OTT SERVICES
|
CHANNEL
|
STREAMING SERVICES
|
OVER-THE-AIR BROADCAST STATIONS
|
The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus (1163), XUMO TV (746), Plex, Pluto TV, Fanatiz, fuboTV, KlowdTV, Redbox, IMDb, TiVo, Vizio, Canela TV, and SportsTV.
|
Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas - Fort Worth, Houston, San Jose - San Francisco - Oakland, Atlanta, Miami - Fort Lauderdale, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Columbus, Las Vegas, and Austin, among others
|
|
fuboTV, PlutoTV, The Roku Channel, Vizio, XUMO TV, Fanatiz, ViX, KlowdTV, SportsTV and Canela TV.
|
Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas – Fort Worth, Houston, and Atlanta, among others.
|
AVAILABLE IN CANADA
|
CHANNEL
|
STREAMING SERVICES
|
The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus (1163), XUMO TV (746), and Plex
|
fuboTV