The United States Under-23 men's national team's failure to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics exposes myriad leadership issues within U.S. Soccer, says Hope Solo.

Sunday's shock defeat to Honduras means the USMNT will not join Team USA in the Japanese capital this summer.

The USMNT have now fallen short in qualifying each of the last three cycles, making their last Olympic appearance in 2008.

Hope Solo discussed the latest disappointment for the men's program, it's implications for the ongoing fight for Equal Pay, as well as the women's team's chances ahead of the upcoming Games.

What went wrong?

"I'm sick and tired of this conversation.

"I'm sick of the excuses - it was the roster, or it was a goalkeeper error, or 'it's the Olympics and not the World Cup.'

"Enough is enough, U.S. Soccer.

"From Cindy Parlow Cone (USSF president), to the board to the Athletes' Council, please, show leadership.

"Three Olympics in a row, our young men have failed to qualify. Three.

"U.S. Soccer's mission is to make soccer the preeminent sport in the United States.

"How is U.S. Soccer achieving this mission when our kids won't be able to cheer on their team at the Olympics this summer?

"The ongoing failure is a direct result of U.S. Soccer sitting on approximately $170million in surplus funds, and not putting those resources towards developing the best talent in this country, regardless of socioeconomic status.

"The men are not bringing pride to this crest, and at the very heart of this [problem] is the failure to invest in grassroots.

"We need to rewind, not fast forward."

Does USMNT's failure reinforce calls for Equal Pay?

"Megan [Rapinoe] led the team into signing a less-than-equal Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

"We were so close to achieving equal pay in 2016; it was offered to us, we were about to sign the contract with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

"But Megan Rapinoe and the leaders of that team signed a less-than-equal CBA, which is concerning for the overall class action suit and the overall fight.

"But, trust me, we have history on our side, as well as Congress men and women.

"President Joe Biden is going to fight for equal pay - we believed in him four years ago and we believe in him now.

"It doesn't matter what the men's team does; what matters is the law: title seven and The Equal Pay Act.

"It's over fifty years old, and it needs to be implemented."

David Ochoa's blunder

The goalkeeper's misplaced pass led to Luis Palma scoring Honduras' second goal on Sunday, but Hope Solo is sympathetic towards the Real Salt Lake shot-stopper.

"We've all done it [made mistakes].

"The USMNT's failure to qualify has nothing to do with David Ochoa - the team's performances were lackluster throughout the tournament."

Is the USWNT the favorite to take gold in Tokyo?

"Every tournament the U.S. women's team is the favorite to win - whether it's the World Cup or the Olympics.

"[The level of respect for head coach Vlatko Andonovsky] is really impressive.

"I've never seen it before; I never had a coach that everyone liked - which is ok - it's phenomenal to have a coach so well liked and respected by the players and the coaching staff.

"Anyone I've talked to speaks very highly of Vlatko.

"He's done great work with the women's team, which has always been dominant.

"Historically the team hasn't been great at pressuring teams, a complicated thing to do consistently throughout a game.

"Vlatko has his players focused on triggers, on reading triggers, on regaining the ball.

"His team is showing patience in the final third.

"I'm very impressed with him - he can change his line-up and barely miss a beat, so I think he'll have a tough time picking his 18 players."