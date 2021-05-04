With dust now settled on the debacle that was the European Super League's shock announcement and sudden collapse, Hope Solo shares her thoughts on the breakaway competition and its implications for club soccer.

While many fans are calling for the twelve clubs involved with the controversial plan to face punishment, the USWNT legend believes the responsible parties would not feel the affects of any financial sanctions or points deductions.

Super League fallout

"It seems like justice has not been served, although this 'brilliant idea' was taken down within 56 hours.

"Many of the owners were embarrassed and had to make apologies.

"They saw the power in the historical aspect of the game.

"I'm not saying an apology makes things better, but there is an understanding that [a breakaway competition] is not the way forward.

"Managers and players weren't aware of the plans, "The players should not be the ones held accountable."

Manchester United fans vs. Glazer family

Manchester United fans entered the Old Trafford pitch to protest against club owners, the Glazer family, on Sunday after earlier gathering outside the team's hotel ahead of a game against Liverpool.

"I believe in freedom of expression and the right to peacefully protest, but what we saw on Sunday was inexcusable.

"The individuals who broke the law should be held accountable.

"[The fans' anger] is justified. Manchester United haven't been in debt since the 1930s.

"[The club] is a family business now with the Glazers. Malcolm, the patriarch of the business empire, was self-made.

"His sons, in my opinion, are merely beneficiaries of that privilege.

"Malcolm was the owner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when my husband played for them, he had a deal to make a documentary with the USWNT.

"The Glazers look for profit which is often times at the expense of the players or the club involved.

"That's why we said no to the documentary, because we knew our best interests wouldn't be looked after if we went into business with the Glazers.

"You have to have the right ownership - it's not necessarily that they're American and don't understand the culture.

"But I don't think this particular ownership group really cares about the success on the field - it's always been about the lining their pockets."