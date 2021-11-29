Riyad Mahrez is one of the nominees for the 2021 Puskas Award for the goal he scored for Algeria against Zimbabwe in the Qualifiers for the AFCON.

Alongside the Manchester City forward the list includes Luis Diaz for a goal for Colombia in Copa América, Gauthier Hein for Auxerre in Ligue 2, Erik Lamela for Tottenham against Arsenal, Valentino Lazaro for Borussia Monchengladbach against Bayer Leverkusen, Sandra Owusu-Ansah for Supreme Ladies against Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies, Vangelis Pavlidis for Willem II against Fortuna Sittard, Daniela Sanchez for Querétaro against San Luis, Patrick Schick for the Czech Republic against Scotland, Mehdi Taremi for Porto against Chelsea and Caroline Weir for Manchester City against Manchester United.

