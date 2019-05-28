Barcelona great Xavi has made his first move into coaching, taking over at Qatari side Al Sadd, where he spent the last four seasons of his playing career.

Xavi announced his retirement on May 2, and the 39-year-old played his final match on May 20, in an AFC Champions League defeat to Persepolis.

And having outlined his plans to become a coach, it has now been confirmed that the former Spain midfielder shall take charge of Al Sadd.

Xavi will officially take over for the 2019-20 campaign, with Al Sadd set to travel to Girona for a pre-season training camp.

🚨 OFFICIAL: #Xavi Hernandez will take over as the head coach of #AlSadd from the beginning of the next season!#Qatar https://t.co/FvSOTLqyQp — AlSadd S.C | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) May 28, 2019

With Ernesto Valverde's future at Barca reportedly in doubt, Xavi had been touted as a possible replacement, but he must now prove himself in Qatar before any potential move to Camp Nou.

Xavi moved to Al Sadd in 2015, after bringing the curtain down on his Barca career, and counts eight LaLiga titles, three Copas del Rey and four Champions Leagues among his honours from his time in Catalonia.