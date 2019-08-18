Dani Alves marked his Sao Paulo debut with the winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Ceara on Sunday.

Alves, 36, signed with the Brazilian giants at the start of the month and the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star had an immediate impact.

Playing in midfield, Alves took a pass from Raniel and beat a defender before firing past Ceara goalkeeper Diogo Silva in the 40th minute.

It proved to be the only goal of the clash, which marked Alves' first outing since leading Brazil past Peru in the Copa America final last month.

Former Spain and Atletico Madrid defender Juanfran also made first appearance for Sao Paulo, starting at right-back.

Sao Paulo climbed into fifth on the back of their win, sitting five points behind league leaders Santos.