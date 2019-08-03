GOAL

Veteran Spanish right-back Juanfran has joined Brazilian side Sao Paulo after the end of his contract at .

São Paulo será #LaCasaDeJuan até dezembro de 2020 🇾🇪



Saiba mais: https://t.co/GI2j0illXN pic.twitter.com/o6nZp23upr — São Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) August 3, 2019

The 34-year-old follows Dani Alves to Sao Paulo, after the Brazilian joined yesterday.

Juanfran made over 350 appearances in nine seasons at Atletico, winning one league title and twice reaching the final of the .