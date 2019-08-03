Veteran Spanish right-back Juanfran has joined Brazilian side Sao Paulo after the end of his contract at Atletico Madrid.
The 34-year-old follows Dani Alves to Sao Paulo, after the Brazilian joined yesterday.
Juanfran made over 350 appearances in nine seasons at Atletico, winning one league title and twice reaching the final of the Champions League.