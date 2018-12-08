United States Drawn With Thailand, Chile And Sweden For 2019 Women's World Cup

Defending World Cup champions United States will face Thailand, Chile and Sweden in the group stages of the 2019 Women's World, while England will meet Scotland, Argentina and Japan.

Holders USA, who beat Japan in the final in Canada three years ago, will start the defence of their title against Thailand in Reims.

Having topped a group that featured Wales in qualifying, Phil Neville's Lionesses will face another home nation in the finals in Scotland, who England beat 6-0 in their opening game of Euro 2017, while 2011 Women's World Cup champions Japan are also in their pool.

Germany, semi-finalists in 2015, have been handed a group that includes China, Spain and South Africa, with hosts France drawn alongside South Korea, Norway and Nigeria.

Australia's group features Italy, Brazil and Jamaica, while Group E sees Canada, Cameroon, New Zealand and Netherlands.

The tournament begins on June 7 next year in France.

Full draw

Group A: France, South Korea, Norway, Nigeria

Group B: Germany, China, Spain, South Africa

Group C: Australia, Italy, Brazil, Jamaica

Group D: England, Scotland, Argentina, Japan

Group E: Canada, Cameroon, New Zealand, Netherlands

Group F: United States, Thailand, Chile, Sweden