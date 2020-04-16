PSG Delivers 25,000 Meals to Healthcare Staff at Paris Hospitals

Since the very start of the health crisis, Paris Saint-Germain has put their facilities such as the stadium and club vehicles at the disposal of charities and institutions, as requested by Chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Volunteers from the Street Food on the Move (Street Food en Mouvement) charity have been rolling up their sleeves in the Parc des Princes kitchens since 9 April, organising daily food deliveries from the stadium to staff at Greater Paris University Hospitals via four food trucks.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Chairman and CEO of Paris Saint-Germain, said: "We are going through an unprecedented global crisis, and Paris Saint-Germain is proud to play its part by mobilizing its community and providing real assistance to those who are on the front line every day. They are true heroes, and we hope to continue showing our gratitude at the Parc des Princes when we are able to return there. We are all lining up alongside them in this battle.”

The project was launched on 9 April and has delivered over 5,000 meals so far to 7 different Greater Paris University Hospitals with the help of 60 volunteers who do shifts in the Parc des Princes kitchens 7 days a week. Each day a team of 12 volunteers chooses and prepares one of the chefs’ recipes, with the main courses, desserts and drinks delivered free-of-charge to the Greater Paris University Hospital staff by food truck between 11am and 3pm or from 6pm to 10pm. In total 25,000 meals will be delivered to healthcare staff, with the project funded through the sale of 1,500 special Paris Saint-Germain TOUS UNIS (All Together) jerseys.

The remainder of the funds raised will be used to furnish relaxation rooms for carers. The Club also thanks Coca-Cola for donating over 20,000 bottles of its different drinks brands.

The Parc des Princes is at the heart of Paris Saint-Germain's commitment to fight the Covid-19 epidemic.

Other Club partners are also benefitting from Paris Saint-Germain’s facilities, using them for storage and deliveries.

The Action Against Hunger charity, a long-standing partner of the Club, has set up behind the Boulogne stand at the stadium, storing personal protective equipment which allows their volunteers to work safely. A dozen volunteers also come to the Parc des Princes every day to make hygiene kits for children and adults, which are later distributed to the most vulnerable.

6 giant billboards have also been installed at the Parc des Princes to pay tribute to the thousands of professionals, delivery drivers, healthcare staff, law enforcement agencies, firemen, checkout staff, waste collectors, shopkeepers, pharmacists, bakers, truck drivers, farmers, postmen and social workers who keep the country running every day.

A fundraising platform has been launched on PSG.fr to support these projects and other long-term initiatives. Paris Saint-Germain is calling on everyone to show their solidarity and donate €5, €10, €15, €50 or more - every little helps!