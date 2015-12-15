Nolito Plays Down Barcelona Link, Ready to Sign New Celta de Vigo Deal

OMNISPORT

Spain forward Nolito has dismissed rumours linking him with a return to Barcelona and pledged to sign a new deal with Celta Vigo in the near future.

The 29-year-old, who began his career at Camp Nou, has been in scintillating form this season – scoring eight times in 15 La Liga appearances and winning call ups to Vicente del Bosque's national squad.

His performances have sparked suggestion that a return to Barcelona could be on the cards, where he played under current boss Luis Enrique during his time in charge of the club's B team.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nolito - who also played under Luis Enrique at Celta in 2013-14 - was ruled out for a month with a hamstring injury but, in an interview with Marca, he insisted he would not spend the downtime looking to engineer a high-profile move.

"They are only rumours," he said. "I want to be loud and clear, it is only what I have read in the press and what my friends have told me.

"I think that if Barca really want me they'll call Celta, and as far as I know they haven't done so.

"The truth is that I am happy in Vigo and that is why, some minor details pending, I will be renewing with Celta soon. I am only sure that I am doing well here and I have decided to renew."

Nolito, who scored in a sensational 4-1 win over Barcelona earlier this season, paid tribute to the role his former club played in his footballing education and gave particular credit to Luis Enrique.

Celta Vigo's Nolito has been ruled out for around a month with a hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/yxWcbNquHm — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) December 15, 2015

"I was [at Barca] for three years. They were the most important of my career because I took a big step forward," he added.

"I realised I could make a living from football. I started to take it more seriously, not as a hobby but rather as a job.

"Luis Enrique saw me at 20 and taught me a different philosophy, a different way to live life and football. He pushed me hard on nutrition, for example. He has always been straight with me, for good and bad."