NISA 2020 Fall Championship Tournament On beIN SPORTS XTRA

The 2020 NISA Fall Championship Tournament will be played in Detroit beginning September 21 crowning a champion on October 2. Matches will take place at historic Keyworth Stadium, home to Detroit City FC.

The clubs will be seeded at the conclusion of the fall season and broken into two groups of four clubs each. The tournament also launches NISA’s recently announced partnership with beIN SPORTS. Although the tournament will be played behind closed doors due to the COVID pandemic, matches will be aired in the U.S. and Canada on beIN SPORTS XTRA – the network’s free, 24/7 English-language live sports channel.

The competition will consist of a round robin format followed by semi-finals games and concluding with a championship match. The tournament schedule will offer doubleheaders on consecutive days with matches set for 5 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET, leading up to the Oct. 2 championship match.

The 2020 Fall Tournament champion will then host the Spring 2021 champion to determine NISA's 2020/21 season champion.

Keyworth Stadium was the first Works Progress Administration project in the state of Michigan and was opened by former president Franklin Delano Roosevelt on October 15, 1936. Detroit City FC led a community investment campaign to renovate the stadium in 2016 ahead of their residency.