Español
Watch beIN SPORTS XTRA
Soccer

Lukaku Strikes With Brace In Belgium's Win Over Russia

Belgium, the top-ranked side in the world, started their quest to win a first major tournament with a comfortable win over Russia.

REUTERS

Romelu Lukaku sent his support to Christian Eriksen after setting Belgium on their way to a 3-0 victory over Russia in their Euro 2020 opener on Saturday.

Lukaku's Inter team-mate Eriksen is awake in hospital and undergoing tests after collapsing during Denmark's encounter with Finland in Copenhagen earlier in a traumatic second day of the tournament.

Red Devils record goalscorer Lukaku said "Chris, I love you" into a television camera following his opening goal in the Group B match at Saint Petersburg Stadium.

Thomas Meunier scored Belgium's second in the first half and the impressive Lukaku added a late third as the top-ranked side in the world moved level on points with Finland, 1-0 winners over Denmark in a game that resumed following encouraging news on Eriksen.

 

Russia Belgium Romelu Lukaku Euro 2020
Previous Finland Capture Maiden Euros Win Over Denmark
Read
Finland Capture Maiden Euros Win Over Denmark
Next

Latest Stories

>