2020 Amir Cup Final On beIN SPORTS XTRA

Al Sadd will look to secure a domestic double on Friday when they face El Arabi in the Amir Cup final.

The reigning Qatar Cup champions travel to the newly refurbished Al Rayyan Stadium hoping to clinch the title for a record 17th time, while El Arabi look to close the gap on the Wolves' dominance in the competition with a ninth crown.

"We are really proud and happy to be in the final," said Xavi Hernandez ahead of Friday's game.

🏆 #AmirCup2020 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟:



Both teams will play in their home kits - Al-Sadd wearing white and Al-Arabi in red pic.twitter.com/32A3yOrOt1 — #AmirCup2020 (@QFA_EN) December 16, 2020

"We may be favorites," the Al Sadd coach admitted, "but finals are always difficult."

2020 Amir Cup Final

🇶🇦🏆 Al Sadd 🆚 Al Arabi

Friday @ 9:30am ET on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS XTRA