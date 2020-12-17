Español
Soccer

2020 Amir Cup Final On beIN SPORTS XTRA

Xavi Hernandez will look to clinch a domestic double on Friday when El Sadd take on El Arabi at the Al Rayyan Stadium.

Al Sadd will look to secure a domestic double on Friday when they face El Arabi in the Amir Cup final.

The reigning Qatar Cup champions travel to the newly refurbished Al Rayyan Stadium hoping to clinch the title for a record 17th time, while El Arabi look to close the gap on the Wolves' dominance in the competition with a ninth crown.     

"We are really proud and happy to be in the final," said Xavi Hernandez ahead of Friday's game.

 

"We may be favorites," the Al Sadd coach admitted, "but finals are always difficult."

 

2020 Amir Cup Final

🇶🇦🏆 Al Sadd 🆚 Al Arabi 

Friday @ 9:30am ET on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS XTRA

 

