Chelsea are facing competition from Lazio for the signature of Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon - according to Sky Sports Italia.
Frank Lampard is eager to bring in the 23-year-old Sevilla loanee to replace Marcos Alonso as his first-choice left-back at Stamford Bridge.
⭐️ 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤 ⭐️— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 7, 2020
🥇 Sergio Reguilón takes first place 👊#UEL | #UELPOTW | @hankookreifen pic.twitter.com/5bxjMj57lW
Reguilon could be available for as little as £18 million ($24m), but Lazio are now also planning a swoop for his services.