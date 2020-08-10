GOAL

Chelsea are facing competition from Lazio for the signature of Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon - according to Sky Sports Italia.

Frank Lampard is eager to bring in the 23-year-old Sevilla loanee to replace Marcos Alonso as his first-choice left-back at Stamford Bridge.

Reguilon could be available for as little as £18 million ($24m), but Lazio are now also planning a swoop for his services.