Moise Kean could be set to return to Juventus just two years after leaving Turin to join Everton, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Juve reportedly regret selling Kean and want to bring him back, but Everton are demanding a hefty deal - either a price in excess of £40 million, or a part-exchange deal involving Adrien Rabiot or Merih Demiral.

Kean meanwhile is said to be keen on staying at PSG, where he has enjoyed a successful loan spell this season.