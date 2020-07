Lazio are in talks to sign former Manchester City midfielder David Silva, reports AS.

Silva played his final Premier League game on Sunday, in a 5-0 rout of Norwich.

The 34-year-old has been linked with Shabab Al-Ahli and Al-Nasr but Lazio is offering the Spaniard his last chance to play in the Champions League next season.

Silva played 309 games with Manchester City in the Premier League, and over a period of 10 years, he has won four Premier Leagues, two FA Cups and five League Cups.