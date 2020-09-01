Brahim Diaz will join AC Milan imminently from Real Madrid on a one-year loan deal, according to Sky Sport journalist Matteo Moretto.

The 21-year-old midfielder has struggled to break into Los Blancos' first team since joining from Manchester City in January 2019.

Brahim Diaz to AC Milan almost done deal. Total agreement to be completed on next hours. Loan + buy option + buy-back clause for Real Madrid. Here we go 🔴⚫️ @DiMarzio @SkySport #Milan #RealMadrid — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2020

Diaz has made 21 appearances for Real in all competitions across one-and-half seasons.