Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel have tested positive for coronavirus, Milan have confirmed.

Italy has been in lockdown for almost two weeks as its government attempt to contain the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of 4,825 people in the country.

Sport across the world has been put on hold, with Serie A suspended until at least April and UEFA having postponed Euro 2020 until next year.

On Saturday, Juventus star Paulo Dybala confirmed he and his girlfriend had been diagnosed with COVID-19, though he added they were both in good condition.

Dybala is the third Juve player to test positive after Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi and Milan have now confirmed club legend Maldini – the club's technical director – had tested positive, along with his son Daniel, who made his first-team debut for the Rossoneri in February.

"Milan confirms that Paolo Maldini, the club's technical director, became aware of contact with a person who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus and began to display symptoms of the virus himself," a club statement said.

"He was administered with a swab test yesterday, the result of which was positive. His son Daniel, a forward in Milan's youth team who had previously been training with the first team, also tested positive.

"Paolo and Daniel are both well and have already completed two weeks at home without contact with others.

"They will now remain in quarantine until clinically recovered, as per the medical protocols outlined by the health authorities."