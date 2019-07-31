Español
Report: Napoli Step Up Lozano Offer

Mexico international Hirving Lozano is reportedly a top priority for Carlo Napoli following Napoli's failure to sign Nicolas Pepe.

After missing out on Nicolas Pepe, Napoli is once again setting its sights on Mexico winger Hirving Lozano, according to Gazzetta dello Sport  and Gianluca Di Marzio.

Lozano was reportedly the club's top target this summer but slipped down the list as the Serie A side and PSV failed to come to terms. Now, with Pepe headed to the Premier League and PSV out of the Champions League, Napoli was hoping to nab the El Tri star for a $40 million fee but may be willing to improve that offer to around $55 million.

Earlier this summer, the 24-year-old and club reportedly agreed to personal terms with the deal between teams the missing piece.

