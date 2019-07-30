Lille forward Nicolas Pepe is on the verge of an $89 million move to Arsenal, according to multiple reports.

On Tuesday, Arsenal forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette shared photos on Instagram that appeared to mimic Pepe's trademark goal celebration.

🤔 that’s a good question — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) July 30, 2019

Aubameyang responded to a tweet from beIN SPORTS asking if the photos were a reference to the impending arrival of the 24-year-old Ivorian winger to Arsenal, and replied "🤔 that's a good question," further fueling speculation that the deal is in its final stages.

On Sunday, Arsenal coach Unai Emery offered praise for Pepe while addressing the transfer rumors:

"The club is thinking on how we can improve," he said. "There are different players on the table.

"Pepe's a very good player. We only want players who can really, really improve the squad. We want the best players possible for the first game at Newcastle [on August 11]."

Arsenal are reportedly one of "four big clubs" who have met the asking price for Pepe, according to Lille's owner Gerard Lopez.

It was previously believed that Napoli were the frontrunners to secure Pep's services, with Carlo Ancelotti making no secret of the Serie A club's ambition to sign him.

Ligue 1's second leading scorer last season has also been linked to PSG, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Everton.