GOAL

Reports in Italy claim Inter are preparing another bid for Real Madrid midfielder Luca Modric.

The Serie A side attempted to sign the current Ballon d’Or holder last summer, yet their bid was rejected.

However, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are hopeful of securing Modric’s services this month.

Spanish outlet AS, on the other hand, believe any deal to take the Croat to San Siro would have to wait until next summer.

MODRIC: WE CAN'T KEEP COCKING UP