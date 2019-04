GOAL

Inter have made a €60 million (£52m/$68m) offer to sign Nicolas Pepe from Lille, France Football says.

PEPE WILL LEAVE THIS SUMMER - LILLE OWNER

The 23-year-old Lille star has attracted interest from many of Europe's top teams, with the likes of Barcelona, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain eyeing him.

But Inter have made their first attempt to lure him away from France, but there will likely be a few more offers coming in.