Tuchel: Pepe "Can Play For Us Tomorrow"

Thomas Tuchel revealed himself as a fan of "good player" Nicolas Pepe after Lille coach Christophe Galtier highlighted the forward as a good fit for Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ivory Coast international has scored 18 Ligue 1 goals for Lille this season to reportedly catch Bayern Munich's attention.

🎙️💬 @TTuchelofficial: "I really like @losclive. They're one of the best teams on the counter-attack! They have a lot of energy and talent and are very consistent. It will be a big challenge for us to control the game." #PSGlive pic.twitter.com/pOOe916CHq — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 13, 2019

He netted against PSG in a 2-1 defeat in November and could be a key figure when the teams meet again in a top-of-the-table clash on Sunday.

Second-placed Lille must win to further delay the reigning champions' title party and, speaking to Le Parisien ahead of the encounter, Lille boss Galtier admitted 23-year-old Pepe would be "more than useful" on the other side.

Tuchel joked he would like that to happen as soon as this weekend.

🎙 #Galtier: "We're on course for the top three. We need to play as we have been since the start of the season, but with more bravery than at Parc des Princes in the reverse fixture."#LOSCPSG pic.twitter.com/pBU6OQWKKm — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) April 12, 2019

"Yes, he can play for us tomorrow," the German laughed in his media conference on Saturday. "He can play with us for 70 minutes and then [Angel] Di Maria can come on!

"Pepe has a lot of quality with his speed and strength. He's determined around goal and always dangerous.

"I don't know his character and personality, but he's a good player."

NEYMAR AIMING FOR CUP FINAL RETURN

PSG will again be without Neymar and Edinson Cavani for the trip to Stade Pierre-Mauroy as the star attackers are afforded more time to find full fitness.

Di Maria, Thilo Kehrer and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who produced a comical miss in last weekend's draw against Strasbourg, will all be assessed closer to kick-off.