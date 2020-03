GOAL

Inter will only accept cash for Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez and will not consider a part-exchange deal which includes another player, reports Sport.

Previous reports had suggested that Arturo Vidal, a favourite of Antonio Conte's from his Juventus, could enter Martinez's prospective move to Camp Nou.

But Inter are now likely to hold out for the full value of the Argentine's €111 million (£93m/$120m) release clause, with no other player involved in negotiations.