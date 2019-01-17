Pellegrini Dismisses PSG Links

GOAL

AS Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini has shut down rumours of an imminent move to Paris Saint Germain, according to Calcio Mercato.

The Italian star has been heavily linked with a switch to the Parc Des Princes in January, but he insists he is focused on his duties at the Stadio Olimpico.

When asked about a possible transfer during an interview with Sky Sports, Pellegrini repsonded: "To PSG as a substitute for Rabiot? I do not think anything of it, I turn off the TV and I go to train in Trigoria.”