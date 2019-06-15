Allegri: I Haven't Gotten Any Offers

Former Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri said he has been forced to take a year off from football after not receiving any offers.

Allegri and Juve parted ways following an eighth consecutive Serie A title in 2018-19 and fifth under the Italian's leadership.

MATTHAUS: RONALDO WANTS JAMES AT JUVENTUS

The 51-year-old has been linked with Premier League giants Chelsea, who are reportedly poised to grant Maurizio Sarri a release ahead of his proposed move to Juve.

However, ex-AC Milan boss Allegri is set for some time away from the dugout following his Turin exit.

REPORT: JUVENTUS DIRECTOR IN UK FOR POGBA TALKS

"Well my decision was even easier to take than I expected given that I haven't got an offer from any team," Allegri said. "So I have to stop.

"We are here today in this warm weather let's have a nice run and then we are ready for holidays."

RABIOT: I'M DECIDING BETWEEN JUVE AND MAN UNITED

Allegri was a surprise appointment at Juve in July 2014, his arrival initially met with some disapproval by the fans, but he added four Coppa Italia triumphs and two Champions League finals to his five top-flight crowns.