Real Madrid were among the clubs interested in signing Christian Eriksen, whose contract expires in 2020, but a move did not materialize before the end of the summer transfer window.

But that has not deterred the Spanish giants, with Zinedine Zidane reportedly willing to move two fringe players away from them Santiago Bernabeu to get a deal done for the 27-year-old.

Los Blancos could reignite their interest in the Dane in the January, AS reports a move will only happen if Madrid dispense of Isco and Mariano Diaz.

Mariano is yet to make a single appearance this season but could command a fee of around €20million, while Isco's two LaLiga starts came in the draw against Real Valladolid in August and last weekend's loss to Mallorca.