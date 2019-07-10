Eder Militao's Real Madrid presentation came to an abrupt end on Wednesday.

Speaking before the Spanish media for the first time, the Brazilian defender was unable to finish his press conference at the Bernabeu after claiming to feel faint.

While being asked about Neymar, Militao began to loosen tie and tried to take drink of water, before saying: "Sorry, I'm a bit dizzy, it's such an emotional day. I'm not sure I'm going to say any more here."

After spending one season with Porto, Militao was purchased by Los Blancos in March for €50 million (£43m/$57m), becoming the first signing of Zinedine Zidane's second stint as manager.