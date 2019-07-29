Real Madrid Confirm Courtois Ankle Injury

Real Madrid's preseason claimed another casualty on Monday.

Following Marco Asensio rupturing his ACL in a 2-2 friendly draw against Arsenal and Luka Jovic's injury in Saturday's 7-3 defeat to Atletico Madrid, the club confirmed that goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has suffered an ankle sprain.

"Following the tests carried out by the Real Madrid medical department... he has been diagnosed with a grade 2 sprain to his ankle," a medical report on the club's website read.

The extent of the Belgium international's time out on the sidelines remains to be seen, with the report concluding "his recovery will continue to be assessed."