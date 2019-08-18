Modric Denies Deliberately Stamping On Suarez In Red-Card Incident

Luka Modric says the stamp on Denis Suarez for which he was sent off against Celta Vigo was "an accidental action".

Real Madrid ran out 3-1 winners at Balaidos in their first LaLiga game of the season on Saturday despite Modric's dismissal.

The Ballon d'Or winner was shown the red card for the first time in LaLiga after catching Suarez early in the second half.

Modric was sent off after a VAR review, but after the game he used social media to protest his innocence.

"Sent off for an accidental action," he wrote on Twitter, "In life I would never intentionally make such an action on a player. Totally involuntary!"

Expulsión por una acción fortuita.... en la vida haría intencionadamente una entrada así a un compañero. ¡Totalmente involuntaria!🤷🏻‍♂🤷🏻‍♂🤷🏻‍♂🤷🏻‍♂🤷🏻‍♂ — Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) August 17, 2019

However, Madrid captain Sergio Ramos understood the decision by VAR to show Modric the red card.

"Everything used to protect football is good," Ramos said when asked his view on the technology.

"Today the decision was against us. We ended up with one less man, I don't think Modric went in with bad intention but he arrived late and the referee had doubts.

"He spoke to the other officials and reached that decision. VAR's there to help us and if these decisions protect football then they are welcome."