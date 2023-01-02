Alexis Mac Allister was welcomed back to Brighton and Hove Albion in elaborate fashion on Monday following his World Cup triumph with Argentina.

The midfielder started six of his country's seven matches in Qatar, scoring in the 2-0 victory over Poland in the group stage, and assisting Angel Di Maria's goal in the final victory against France last month.

Mac Allister subsequently lifted the trophy at Lusail Stadium, and was given the opportunity to do so again on his return to Brighton's training ground in Lancing.

Surrounded by team-mates and members of staff, the 24-year-old raised a replica trophy to huge cheers while sprayed with confetti in the colours of La Albiceleste.

Although he signed a new three-year deal with the Seagulls in October – with the option to extend it by a further year – Mac Allister has been heavily linked with a move away from the Amex Stadium.

Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly favourites to secure his services, while Premier League trio Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea have also been touted as potential destinations.