Graham Potter has warned Chelsea's new signings about the derision they will face from opposing fans after Fulham's supporters described Enzo Fernandez as "a waste of money".

Chelsea had three of their January signings in the starting XI as they slumped to a goalless draw at home to west London rivals Fulham on Friday, leaving the Blues 10 points adrift of the Premier League's top four.

Chelsea spent a reported £294.8million in the January transfer window alone, making Fernandez the Premier League's record signing on deadline day having already acquired Mykhaylo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Andrey Santos, David Datro Fofana, Joao Felix, Noni Madueke and Malo Gusto.

Though Fernandez was largely impressive on his debut, the World Cup winner was taunted by Fulham's travelling fans, who directed chants of "what a waste of money" towards him.

Potter knows Chelsea's recent arrivals must get used to that type of treatment, saying: "It's not just Enzo, it's the whole team.

"It's normal because we have spent the money we've spent and you guys aren't going to let that go under the radar, so all of football will be singing that song.

"We need to improve as a team. If you look back 18 months, Chelsea were not scoring and they thought they would spend £100m on a centre-forward and that would fix all the problems, and it didn't.

"You have to act better as a team. That's our challenge. That's what we need to do."

Chelsea's spending has attracted criticism from rival managers, with Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp joking he would not speak about the Blues' business without a lawyer present.

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, implied there would be more of a backlash if the champions embarked on a spending spree similar to Chelsea's.

Asked about those comments, Potter said: "Everybody's entitled to their opinion. It's a free world, it's free speech, which is good.

"[Guardiola and Klopp] are entitled to their opinion. I don't worry too much about that. They've got their right to speak."

With Chelsea winning one of their six Premier League games since the turn of the year, Potter is under pressure to get his squad to gel quickly, but the former Brighton and Hove Albion boss does not know how long it will take.

"I don't think anyone could give you a timescale," he added. "If I could get a month for every time I was asked that question, I would be here for five years."