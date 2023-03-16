Tottenham wish to keep hold of Harry Kane for the rest of the striker's career, according to Antonio Conte, who reiterated his own commitment to Spurs.

Kane's double against Nottingham Forest last time out moved him onto 20 Premier League goals for the season – the sixth time in his career he has achieved that feat.

The England captain has been in sensational form in what has otherwise been an up-and-down campaign for Spurs, whose sole focus for the remainder of the season is on securing a Champions League place.

Kane will be out of contract at the end of next season, though it has been reported Spurs are desperate not to lose the 29-year-old.

While Conte's own future at Spurs appears far from certain, the Italian is convinced Tottenham will do all they can to keep hold of Kane for the rest of his playing days.

"I think this is a question for the club," Conte said in a press conference on Thursday. "For sure the club wants to involve Harry Kane for the rest of his career, in my opinion.

"When you have this type of player, a world-class striker like him, you want him to stay here for the rest of his life.

"But then, you know football. Sometimes it's unpredictable but it's not in my task to make a decision. This is the decision for the club and for Harry."

Conte was also pressed on his situation, with some disgruntlement having grown within the Tottenham support following meek Champions League and FA Cup exits to Milan and Sheffield United respectively.

"I think that we have to accept every type of situation," Conte said. "The most important thing to know is that you are working very hard every day at the club that you are working for.

"For the manager, it's important to do this and to know that you are giving not [just] 100 per cent, but much more to improve the club that believes in you."

Reflecting on his comments in the wake of Spurs' defeat to Milan, when he said Tottenham might sack him at the end of the season, Conte explained: "I don't think the club is thinking this. I think the club sees every day what me and my staff are doing at this club. It was only an answer about my future.

"I think there is not one club who can tell the manager you are staying here until the end of the season. The future is really strange and you don't know what will happen tomorrow.

"But I repeat, in my opinion, I will try in every moment to do everything. Me and my staff.

"The club appreciates this. If you continue to ask me if I'm going to sign a new contract, it shows the club is appreciating what we [have been] doing in the last year and a half."