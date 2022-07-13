Antonio Conte insisted Son Heung-min is underrated and can play in "every team" in the world, as Tottenham commenced their pre-season.

Spurs have travelled to Son's home country of South Korea, where they will face a select XI from the K-League on Wednesday, before coming up against Sevilla on Saturday.

The 30-year-old notched up 24 goals and 10 assists in 45 games across all competitions last season, and he particularly blossomed after Antonio Conte took over in November 2021, contributing to 26 of those goals in the Premier League alone.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's pre-season opener against the K-League XI, Conte believes Son is a world-class player who does not receive due praise.

"I can say only positive things, because we are talking about a world-class player," Conte said. "One of the best players, I think that maybe many people underrate him.

"I think Sonny can play in every team in the world."

It has been a busy off-season transfer window for Spurs, once Conte confirmed he would stay on with the club in May, signing Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic and Clement Lenglet.

As well as commencing what has been a gruelling opening to pre-season for Spurs players, the 52-year-old asserted it was a "simple" decision to stay on after speaking with Tottenham's hierarchy, given he was committed to build a competitive project.

"I always said at the end of the season, it was very important for me and the club to speak and make a decision, especially for the club, not for myself," Conte said.

"It was simple to continue this project because, first of all, I have another year of contract with the club and I was totally involved in this project.

"I think we have just started the project with the club. You know very well what my ambitions are and I want the club to continue to improve."